SOCAR Energoresource sells Gunvor gasoline from Antipinsky refinery in Aug

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - SOCAR Energoresource LLC has, via a tender, sold Gunvor up to 30,000 tonnes of gasoline AI-80 for delivery in August via the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

A SOCAR Energoresource spokesman confirmed the information without revealing the price of the deal.

Previously SOCAR Energoresource sold via a tender up to 90,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel originating from the Antipinsky refinery to Litasco for loading via the Baltic port of Vysotsk in August. (Reported by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)