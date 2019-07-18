SOCAR Energoresource tenders to sell oil products from Antipinsky refinery- traders

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - SOCAR Energoresource LLC is to tender to sell oil products originated from the Antipinsky refinery for loading from Baltic ports in August, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The buyers are being offered up to 90,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel, produced at the Antipinsky refinery, for delivery on Aug. 1-31 via the Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk or Vysotsk, the sources said.

SOCAR Energoresource also plans to sell up to 30,000 tonnes of gasoline AI-80 for delivery in August via the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga and up to 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery via the Baltic Sea ports Ust-Luga or Vysotsk.

The tenders close on July 22 and results are expected to be announced on July 24.

SOCAR did not respond to a request for a comment.

SOCAR Energoresource, a joint venture between Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, and a group of investors, acquired an 80% stake in the Antipinsky refinery last month.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft on Thursday resumed oil supplies to the Antipinsky refinery. (Reported by Natalia Chumakova, additional reporting by Nailia Bagirova. Editing by Jane Merriman)