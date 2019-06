MINSK, June 21 (Reuters) - Belarus has begun cleaning up a section of the Druzhba pipeline that runs to the city of Novopolotsk, after a major Russian oil contamination, and its entire clean-up operation should be completed by mid-August, state oil firm Belneftekhim said on Friday.

There remains 620,000 tonnes of contaminated oil on Belarusian territory, Belneftekhim said. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky, Mra Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)