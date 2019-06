MINSK, June 28 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to finish clearing contaminated Russian oil out of its pipeline system by Aug. 15, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Friday.

Belarus had pumped out 705,000 tonnes of dirty crude back to Russia as of June 26, Lyashenko told lawmakers in parliament. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)