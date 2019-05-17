Belarus to seek compensation from Russia for both export and transit revenues lost in oil contamination - Belta

MINSK, May 17 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to seek compensation from Russia for export and transit revenues that it did not receive due to the contamination of oil via the Druzhba pipeline, Belta news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko as saying on Friday.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline were suspended late last month due to contaminated crude in the system, sending shockwaves through global oil markets. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)