MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia has not yet determined the amount of compensation it will pay out in damages following the contamination of Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline last month, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.

Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft has enough resources to deal with the issue, he added. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)