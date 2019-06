MINSK, June 11 (Reuters) - Belarus sent Russia’s Energy Ministry on May 31 a preliminary assessment of damages incurred from a major contamination of oil in the Druzhba pipeline, Belarusian state energy company Belneftekhim said on Tuesday.

The company said it had not completed its full evaluation of damages, however, and added that 760,000 tonnes of contaminated oil remained on its territory. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)