MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - The total cost of damage from contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline is less than $100 million, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Wednesday.

He also said that Russia may sell the contaminated oil at a discount, according to Interfax news agency. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)