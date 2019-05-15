Russian vice PM to discuss resumption of oil supplies with Belarusian counterpart

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak will discuss the resumption of supplies along the transit Druzhba pipeline on May 16 with his Belarusian counterpart Igor Lyashenko, Kozak’s aide told journalists on Wednesday.

Piped Russian crude oil exports have been disrupted since April after high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. The pipeline splits into two branches in Belarus. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Jason Neely)