MINSK, June 25 (Reuters) - Belarus state energy company Belneftekhim said on Tuesday the country could partially resume exporting its own oil by the end of the month, Belta news agency reported.

Belarus, which produces some 1.6 million tonnes of oil a year, halted exports after the Druzhba pipeline from Russia became contaminated in April. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Maria Kiselyova)