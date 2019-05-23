Belarus proposes Kazakhstan weigh oil deliveries to Belarus -Belta

MINSK, May 23 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed Kazakhstan enter talks with Minsk to potentially deliver oil to Belarus, the Belta news agency reported on Thursday.

Contaminated oil was discovered last month in the Russian Druzhba pipeline which runs across Belarus.

Speaking at a meeting with Kazakhstan’s ambassador in Belarus, Lukashenko said Minsk would like to diversify oil deliveries for its refineries, Belta reported. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)