Russian deputy PM: 1 mln T oil to be transferred out of Belarus

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Friday that Russia would reverse transfer around one million tonnes of oil from Belarus, following a contamination incident in the Russian Druzhba pipeline.

Kozak said that Russia had prepared storage facilities for the contaminated oil on its territory, and that the pipeline would be cleaned up to the border with Poland by June 10.

On the subject of compensation for Poland, Kozak said some questions remained unresolved and a further round of talks between Russia and Poland would be held on June 3. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Louise Heavens)