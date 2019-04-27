Putin calls for investigation into contaminated Russian oil

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - An investigation into contaminated Russian oil should be carried out with the help of law-enforcement agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine and some other countries suspended imports of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline this week due to the contamination. Russia plans to restore oil supplies via the pipeline to Europe in two weeks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Smith)