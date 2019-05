MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus agreed a plan on Friday to pump tainted oil out of Belarus’ pipeline system back to Russia, a document signed by Belarusian and Russian officials showed.

The two countries also agreed for up to an additional 200,000 tonnes of crude oil to be sent to the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus in June, the document showed. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)