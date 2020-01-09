Russia's Safmar says its oil output enough to supply market at home and Belarus

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Safmar group of companies controlled by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev’s family said on Thursday its annual oil production volumes were enough to supply both the Russian domestic oil market and Belarus.

In a statement to Reuters, Safmar, which includes Russneft and Neftisa among its oil assets, said its annual oil production of 18 million tonnes allowed it to supply markets at home and Belarus in the “full amount according to a schedule approved by the Russian Energy Ministry”.