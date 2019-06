MINSK, June 28 (Reuters) - Belarus accused Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft of obstructing access to samples of oil following a major oil contamination issue this year, state-owned Belta news agency reported on Friday.

Belarus’s oil pipeline operator was organising additional check points in the wake of the contamination, Belta cited the Belarusian oil pipeline operator as saying. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair)