Belarus oil pipeline to Ukraine 60% loaded -Ifax

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Belarus state oil firm Belneftekhim said on Monday its transit pipeline pumping oil from Russia to Ukraine was 60% loaded, while the transit of oil towards Poland via the Druzhba pipeline remained suspended, Interfax news agency reported.

Flows through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline were suspended in late April because tainted crude had entered the system, sending shockwaves through global oil markets. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)