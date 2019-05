MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Belarus state energy company Belneftekhim said it would take two months to resume fully oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline after contamination by Russian oil, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The company added there were currently 1.2 million tonnes of tainted oil in Belarus, TASS reported. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing y David Evans)