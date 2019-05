MINSK, May 21 (Reuters) - Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Tuesday he planned to discuss the contamination of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday, Belarus’ Belta news agency reported.

The main task for Belarus now is to pump out contaminated oil so that it can restore the oil flows, Belta cited Rumas as saying. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens)