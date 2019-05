MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Sunday that Minsk was able to raise the volume of oil it processes and had proposed to Russia to increase its deliveries to the Naftan oil refinery.

Belarus plans to seek compensation from Russia for export and transit revenues that it did not receive due to the contamination of oil via the Druzhba pipeline. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)