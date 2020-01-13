Russia's Safmar sends 38,000 T of oil to Belarus by rail on Jan 1-12 - sources

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Safmar group, an umbrella for tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev’s family assets, has shipped 38,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus via rail between Jan. 1 and 12, two trading sources told Reuters on Monday.

Russia suspended oil supplies to Belarus on Jan. 1 in relation to a dispute over supply contract terms between Moscow and Minsk. Two Russian firms, Russneft and Neftisa, part of Safmar group, restored some supplies late on Jan. 4.

Supplies by rail come into addition to oil exports via Transneft oil pipeline system, sources said. Safmar and Russian Railways did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.