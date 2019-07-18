Russia starts mixing dirty oil with clean at Ust-Luga - ministry official

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia has started diluting clean crude with contaminated oil at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga where the organic chloride content is not expected to exceed 4 parts per million (ppm), TASS cited an energy ministry official on Thursday.

Russia’s oil industry was in crisis after about 5 million tonnes of oil for export was found in April to be contaminated with organic chloride, a chemical used to help boost oil extraction but which can damage refining equipment.

Anton Rubtsov, in charge of oil and gas refining department at the ministry, also said he expected the oil refining volumes in Russia to decline this year due to suspension of the Antipinsky plant. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy. Editing by Jane Merriman)