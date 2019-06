MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russia has not made any final decisions about compensation to be paid out over a major Russian oil contamination, a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Tuesday.

Kozak and his Belarusian counterpart will discuss the oil contamination on Friday in Moscow, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Maria Grabar and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)