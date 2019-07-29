Energy
July 29, 2019 / 12:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Ust-Luga port loads oil with 2.8 ppm of chloride - ministry

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Organic chloride content in oil loaded from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga had declined to 2.8 parts per million (ppm) by July 29, within a permitted norm, from 3.1 ppm a week earlier, the Russian energy ministry said on Monday.

Organic chloride levels are being scrutinised following a major oil contamination which was discovered in late April. Levels are expected to range this week from 1.5-3.4 ppm, the ministry said. (Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

