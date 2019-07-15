Russia detains ex-refinery owner over suspected $29 mln fraud

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - A court in Moscow ruled on Monday that Dmitry Mazurov, the former owner of Russia’s largest independent oil-processing plant, would be held in custody until September 12 pending trial on suspicion of embezzling 1.8 billion roubles ($28.75 million).

Mazurov, who used to own the debt-ridden Antipinsky refinery in western Siberia, was arrested on Saturday after flying into Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport from abroad, his company New Stream Group said. ($1 = 62.6169 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Tom Balmforth, editing by Deepa Babington)