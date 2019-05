MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that it would take a month to estimate the total cost of damage from contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline, Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Exports of clean Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline will be fully restored in late May or in early June, Novak added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Kirsten Donovan)