June 7, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's FinMin proposes raising max level of export duty for motor fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry will propose increasing the maximum level of export duty for light oil products to 90 percent of the tariff on the equivalent amount of crude oil, Alexey Sazanov, the head of the tax department in the ministry, told reporters in Moscow on Thursday.

The government will be able to use this mechanism in future in case of sharp growth in motor fuel prices in the domestic market, he added. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Peter Graff)

