FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
March 15, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Russia's oil export duty seen down 7 pct to $111.4/T in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is
expected to fall to $111.4 per tonne in April from $119.5 per tonne in March
after a drop in oil prices, data from the finance ministry showed on Thursday.
    The rate is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the
monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from Feb. 15
to March. 14.    
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                            April          March          RICs
 Average price for           62.54         66.26        URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                    URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      456.6         483.7          URL-NWE-E
                                                          URL-E
 Crude oil                  111.4         119.5       CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        17.9          19.4       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      33.4          35.8       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    33.4          35.8        MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      33.4          35.8        DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     61.2          65.7        NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             111.4         119.5       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               7.2           7.7       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              33.4          35.8       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG                          0.0           0.0          LPG-EXPDTY-RU
                                                         BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
    * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in
eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil           in the
Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark
Potter)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.