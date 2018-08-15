FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's oil export duty seen down to $130/T in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is
expected to decline to $130.0 per tonne in September from $135.4 a tonne in
August, data from the finance ministry showed on Wednesday.
    The rate of the duties is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on
the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from July
15 to Aug. 14.    
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                           September      August          RICs
 Average price for          71.05         73.54       URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                 URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      518.7         536.8       URL-NWE-E
                                                      URL-E
 Crude oil                  130.0         135.4       CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0       DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        21.4          22.4       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      39.0          40.6       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    39.0          40.6       MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      39.0          40.6       DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     71.5          74.4       NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             130.0         135.4       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               8.4           8.8       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              39.0          40.6       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 Propane-butane blend         8.6          18.1       LPG-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG clean fractrions         3.4           7.2       BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
    
    * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia,
fields operated by Lukoil           in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's
Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by
Andrey Ostroukh)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
