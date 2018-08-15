Russia's oil export duty seen down to $130/T in Sept

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to decline to $130.0 per tonne in September from $135.4 a tonne in August, data from the finance ministry showed on Wednesday. The rate of the duties is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from July 15 to Aug. 14. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: September August RICs Average price for 71.05 73.54 URL-NWE-E calculation (barrel) URL-E Average price (tonne) 518.7 536.8 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 130.0 135.4 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate * 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 21.4 22.4 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle 39.0 40.6 PROD-EXPDTY-RU distillates Gasoline 39.0 40.6 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 39.0 40.6 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 71.5 74.4 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 130.0 135.4 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 8.4 8.8 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 39.0 40.6 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 8.6 18.1 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractrions 3.4 7.2 BUT-EXPDTY-RU * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)