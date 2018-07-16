FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 16, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's oil export duty seen down to $135.4/T in Aug

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is
expected to decline to $135.4 per tonne in August from $139.1 a tonne in July,
data from the finance ministry showed on Monday.
    The ministry also said that it would reinstate exports duty for liquefied
petroleum gas.             
    The rate of the duties is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on
the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from June
15 to July 14.    
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                            August         July           RICs
 Average price for          73.54         75.22        URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                    URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      536.8         549.1          URL-NWE-E
                                                          URL-E
 Crude oil                  135.4         139.1        CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        22.4          23.0       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      40.6          41.7       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    40.6          41.7        MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      40.6          41.7        DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     74.4          76.5        NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             135.4         139.1       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               8.8           9.0       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              40.6          41.7       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 Propane-butane blend        18.1           0.0          LPG-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG clean fractrions        7.2           0.0          BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
    * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia,
fields operated by Lukoil           in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's
Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by
Katya Golubkova)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.