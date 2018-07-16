Russia's oil export duty seen down to $135.4/T in Aug

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to decline to $135.4 per tonne in August from $139.1 a tonne in July, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. The ministry also said that it would reinstate exports duty for liquefied petroleum gas. The rate of the duties is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from June 15 to July 14. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: August July RICs Average price for 73.54 75.22 URL-NWE-E calculation (barrel) URL-E Average price (tonne) 536.8 549.1 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 135.4 139.1 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate * 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 22.4 23.0 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle 40.6 41.7 PROD-EXPDTY-RU distillates Gasoline 40.6 41.7 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 40.6 41.7 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 74.4 76.5 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 135.4 139.1 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 8.8 9.0 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 40.6 41.7 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 18.1 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractrions 7.2 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)