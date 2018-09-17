Russia's oil export duty seen rising to $137.5/T in Oct

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to rise to $137.5 per tonne in October from $130.0 a tonne in September, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from Aug. 15 to Sept. 14. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: October September RICs Average price for 74.46 71.05 URL-NWE-E calculation (barrel) URL-E Average price (tonne) 543.5 518.7 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 137.5 130.0 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate * 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 22.7 21.4 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle 41.2 39.0 PROD-EXPDTY-RU distillates Gasoline 41.2 39.0 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 41.2 39.0 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 75.6 71.5 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 137.5 130.0 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 8.9 8.4 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 41.2 39.0 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 27.4 8.6 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractrions 10.9 3.4 BUT-EXPDTY-RU * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn)