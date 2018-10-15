Russia's oil export duty seen rising to $152/T in Nov

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to rise to $152 per tonne in November from $137.5 a tonne in October, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: November October RICs Average price for 81.11 74.46 URL-NWE-E calculation (barrel) URL-E Average price (tonne) 592.1 543.5 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 152.0 137.5 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate * 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 25.4 22.7 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle 45.6 41.2 PROD-EXPDTY-RU distillates Gasoline 45.6 41.2 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 45.6 41.2 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 83.6 75.6 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 152.0 137.5 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 9.8 8.9 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 45.6 41.2 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 59.1 27.4 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 23.6 10.9 BUT-EXPDTY-RU * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Katya Golubkova)