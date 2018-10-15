FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's oil export duty seen rising to $152/T in Nov

2 Min Read

    MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is
expected to rise to $152 per tonne in November from $137.5 a tonne in October,
data from the finance ministry showed on Monday.
    The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on
the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from Sept.
15 to Oct. 14.    
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                          November       October        RICs
 Average price for          81.11         74.46       URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                 URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      592.1         543.5       URL-NWE-E
                                                      URL-E
 Crude oil                  152.0         137.5       CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0       DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        25.4          22.7       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      45.6          41.2       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    45.6          41.2       MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      45.6          41.2       DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     83.6          75.6       NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             152.0         137.5       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               9.8           8.9       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              45.6          41.2       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 Propane-butane blend        59.1          27.4       LPG-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG clean fractions        23.6          10.9       BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
    
    * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia,
fields operated by Lukoil           in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's
Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin
Editing by Katya Golubkova)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
