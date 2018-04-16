Russia's oil export duty seen up 6 pct to $118.5/T in May

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to rise to $118.5 per tonne in May from $111.4 per tonne in April amid higher oil prices, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. The rate is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from March 15 to April 14. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: May April RICs Average price for 65.80 62.54 URL-NWE-E calculation (barrel) URL-E Average price (tonne) 480.3 456.6 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 118.5 111.4 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate * 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 19.2 17.9 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle 35.5 33.4 PROD-EXPDTY-RU distillates Gasoline 35.5 33.4 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 35.5 33.4 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 65.1 61.2 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 118.5 111.4 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 7.7 7.2 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 35.5 33.4 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU LPG 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU BUT-EXPDTY-RU * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)