April 16, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's oil export duty seen up 6 pct to $118.5/T in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is
expected to rise to $118.5 per tonne in May from $111.4 per tonne in April amid
higher oil prices, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday.
    The rate is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the
monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from March 15
to April 14.    
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                             May          April          RICs
 Average price for          65.80         62.54        URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                    URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      480.3         456.6          URL-NWE-E
                                                          URL-E
 Crude oil                  118.5         111.4       CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        19.2          17.9       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      35.5          33.4       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    35.5          33.4        MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      35.5          33.4        DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     65.1          61.2        NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             118.5         111.4       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               7.7           7.2       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              35.5          33.4       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG                          0.0           0.0          LPG-EXPDTY-RU
                                                         BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
    * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in
eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil           in the
Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria
Kiselyova)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
