May 15, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's oil export duty seen up to $131.8/T in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is
expected to rise to $131.8 per tonne in June from $118.5 per tonne in May amid
higher oil prices, data from the finance ministry showed on Tuesday.
    The rate is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the
monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from April 15
to May 14.    
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                             June          May           RICs
 Average price for          71.88         65.80        URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                    URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      524.7         480.3          URL-NWE-E
                                                          URL-E
 Crude oil                  131.8         118.5       CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        21.7          19.2       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      39.5          35.5       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    39.5          35.5        MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      39.5          35.5        DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     72.4          65.1        NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             131.8         118.5       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               8.5           7.7       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              39.5          35.5       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG                          0.0           0.0          LPG-EXPDTY-RU
                                                         BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
    * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in
eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil           in the
Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria
Kiselyova)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
