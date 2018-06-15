FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018

Russia's oil export duty seen up to $139.1/T in July

    MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is
expected to rise to $139.1 per tonne in July from $131.8 in June amid higher oil
prices, data from the finance ministry showed on Friday.
    The rate is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the
monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices from May 15 to
June 14.    
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:    
    
                             July          June           RICs
 Average price for          75.22         71.88        URL-NWE-E
 calculation (barrel)                                    URL-E
 Average price (tonne)      549.1         524.7          URL-NWE-E
                                                          URL-E
 Crude oil                  139.1         131.8        CL-EXPDTY-RU
 Discounted rate *            0.0           0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
 High viscosity crude        23.0          21.7       HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
 Light products, middle      41.7          39.5       PROD-EXPDTY-RU
 distillates                               
 Gasoline                    41.7          39.5        MOG-EXPDTY-RU
 Diesel                      41.7          39.5        DL-EXPDTY-RU
 Naphtha                     76.5          72.4        NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
 Heavy products             139.1         131.8       FO-EXPDTY-RU            
                                  
 Petroleum coke               9.0           8.5       PETC-EXPDTY-RU
 Oil lubricants              41.7          39.5       MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
 LPG                          0.0           0.0          LPG-EXPDTY-RU
                                                         BUT-EXPDTY-RU    
    * The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia,
fields operated by Lukoil           in the Caspian Sea as well as Gazprom Neft's
Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria
Kiselyova)
