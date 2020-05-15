Healthcare
Russia's oil export duty to edge up to $8.3/T in June - finmin

    MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU will rise to $8.3 per
tonne from June 1 from $6.8 in May, following an increase in oil prices, the finance ministry
said on Friday. 
    The May reading is the lowest level since early 2000s. 
    The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring
of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.
    The ministry made its calculations for the June export duty from prices recorded between
April 15 and May 14. 
    Export duties per tonne, in U.S. dollars:
                                        June         May           RICs
 Average price for calculation          19.91        19.00         URL-NWE-E URL-E
 (barrel)                                                          
  Average price (tonne)                 145.3        138.7         URL-NWE-E URL-E
  Crude oil                             8.3          6.8           CL-EXPDTY-RU
  Discounted rate*                      0.0          0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
  High viscosity crude                  1.2          1.0           HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
  Light products, middle distillates    2.4          2.0           PROD-EXPDTY-RU
  Gasoline                              2.4          2.0           MOG-EXPDTY-RU
  Diesel                                2.4          2.0           DL-EXPDTY-RU
  Naphtha                               4.5          3.7           NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
  Heavy products                        8.3          6.8           FO-EXPDTY-RU 
  Petroleum coke                        0.5          0.4           PETC-EXPDTY-RU
  Oil lubricants                        2.4          2.0           MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
  Propane-butane blend                  0.0          0.0           LPG-EXPDTY-RU
  LPG clean fractions                   0.0          0.0           BUT-EXPDTY-RU 
    
    The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated
by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

