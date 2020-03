MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU will fall by $14.9 to $52 per tonne from April 1, following a sharp drop in oil prices, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.

Oil export duty currently stands at $66.9 per tonne. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Alexander Marrow)