Healthcare
February 17, 2020 / 12:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's oil export duty to fall to $66.9/T in March

3 Min Read

    MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to
fall to $66.9 per tonne in March from $78.5 per tonne in February, the finance ministry
said on Monday.
    The duty level is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring
of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.
    The ministry made its calculations for the March export duty from prices recorded
between Jan. 15 and Feb. 14.
    Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars:

                                        March         February     RICs
 Average price for calculation          57.50        65.43         URL-NWE-E URL-E
 (barrel)                                                          
  Average price (tonne)                 419.7        477.6         URL-NWE-E URL-E
  Crude oil                             66.9         78.5          CL-EXPDTY-RU
  Discounted rate*                      0.0          0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
  High viscosity crude                  6.6          7.8           HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
  Light products, middle distillates    20.0         23.5          PROD-EXPDTY-RU
  Gasoline                              20.0         23.5          MOG-EXPDTY-RU
  Diesel                                20.0         23.5          DL-EXPDTY-RU
  Naphtha                               36.7         43.1          NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
  Heavy products                        66.9         78.5          FO-EXPDTY-RU 
  Petroleum coke                        4.3          5.1           PETC-EXPDTY-RU
  Oil lubricants                        20.0         23.5          MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
  Propane-butane blend                  0.0          0.0           LPG-EXPDTY-RU
  LPG clean fractions                   0.0          0.0           BUT-EXPDTY-RU 
 The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields
operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye
offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova
Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Alexander Marrow)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below