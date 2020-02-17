Russia's oil export duty to fall to $66.9/T in March

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is expected to fall to $66.9 per tonne in March from $78.5 per tonne in February, the finance ministry said on Monday. The duty level is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E URL-NWE-E crude oil prices. The ministry made its calculations for the March export duty from prices recorded between Jan. 15 and Feb. 14. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: March February RICs Average price for calculation 57.50 65.43 URL-NWE-E URL-E (barrel) Average price (tonne) 419.7 477.6 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 66.9 78.5 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate* 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 6.6 7.8 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle distillates 20.0 23.5 PROD-EXPDTY-RU Gasoline 20.0 23.5 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 20.0 23.5 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 36.7 43.1 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 66.9 78.5 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 4.3 5.1 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 20.0 23.5 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 0.0 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Alexander Marrow)