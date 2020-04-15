Russia's oil export duty to fall to $6.8/T in May - finmin

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU will fall by $45.2 to $6.8 per tonne from May 1, following a collapse in oil prices, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. This is the lowest level since early 2000s and below the lower end of Reuters expectations of at least $7.5. The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices. The ministry made its calculations for the May export duty from prices recorded between March 15 and April 14. Oil export duty currently stands at $52.0 per tonne. Export duties per tonne, in U.S. dollars: May April RICs Average price for calculation 19.00 47.27 URL-NWE-E URL-E (barrel) Average price (tonne) 138.7 345.1 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 6.8 52.0 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate* 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 1.0 5.2 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle distillates 2.0 15.6 PROD-EXPDTY-RU Gasoline 2.0 15.6 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 2.0 15.6 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 3.7 28.6 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 6.8 52.0 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 0.4 3.3 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 2.0 15.6 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 0.0 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)