June 15, 2020 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's oil export duty to jump to $37.8/T in July - finmin

3 Min Read

    MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU will rise to $37.8 per
tonne from July 1 from $8.3 in June, following an increase in oil prices, the finance ministry
said on Monday. 
    The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring
of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.
    The ministry made its calculations for the July export duty from prices recorded between May
15 and June 14. 
    Export duties per tonne, in U.S. dollars:
                                        July         June          RICs
 Average price for calculation          37.56        19.91         URL-NWE-E URL-E
 (barrel)                                                          
  Average price (tonne)                 274.2        145.3         URL-NWE-E URL-E
  Crude oil                             37.8         8.3           CL-EXPDTY-RU
  Discounted rate*                      0.0          0.0           DCL-EXPDTY-RU
  High viscosity crude                  3.7          1.2           HVCL-EXPDTY-RU
  Light products, middle distillates    11.3         2.4           PROD-EXPDTY-RU
  Gasoline                              11.3         2.4           MOG-EXPDTY-RU
  Diesel                                11.3         2.4           DL-EXPDTY-RU
  Naphtha                               20.7         4.5           NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
  Heavy products                        37.8         8.3           FO-EXPDTY-RU 
  Petroleum coke                        2.4          0.5           PETC-EXPDTY-RU
  Oil lubricants                        11.3         2.4           MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
  Propane-butane blend                  0.0          0.0           LPG-EXPDTY-RU
  LPG clean fractions                   0.0          0.0           BUT-EXPDTY-RU 
    
    The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated
by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field.

 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alexander Marrow)
