Russia's oil export duty to jump to $37.8/T in July - finmin

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU will rise to $37.8 per tonne from July 1 from $8.3 in June, following an increase in oil prices, the finance ministry said on Monday. The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices. The ministry made its calculations for the July export duty from prices recorded between May 15 and June 14. Export duties per tonne, in U.S. dollars: July June RICs Average price for calculation 37.56 19.91 URL-NWE-E URL-E (barrel) Average price (tonne) 274.2 145.3 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 37.8 8.3 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate* 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 3.7 1.2 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle distillates 11.3 2.4 PROD-EXPDTY-RU Gasoline 11.3 2.4 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 11.3 2.4 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 20.7 4.5 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 37.8 8.3 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 2.4 0.5 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 11.3 2.4 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 0.0 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alexander Marrow)