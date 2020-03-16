UPDATE 1-Russia's oil export duty to fall to $52/T from April -finmin

(Adds table) MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU will fall by $14.9 to $52 per tonne from April 1, following a sharp drop in oil prices, the finance ministry said on Monday. The level of the duty is calculated by the finance ministry and is based on the monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices. The ministry made its calculations for the April export duty from prices recorded between Feb. 15 and March 14. Oil export duty currently stands at $66.9 per tonne. Export duty per tonne, in U.S. dollars: April March RICs Average price for calculation 47.27 57.50 URL-NWE-E URL-E (barrel) Average price (tonne) 345.1 419.7 URL-NWE-E URL-E Crude oil 52.0 66.9 CL-EXPDTY-RU Discounted rate* 0.0 0.0 DCL-EXPDTY-RU High viscosity crude 5.2 6.6 HVCL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle distillates 15.6 20.0 PROD-EXPDTY-RU Gasoline 15.6 20.0 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 15.6 20.0 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 28.6 36.7 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 52.0 66.9 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 3.3 4.3 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 15.6 20.0 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 0.0 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU The discounted rate for crude produced at newer fields in eastern Siberia, fields operated by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea and Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Alexander Marrow)