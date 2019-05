MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Deliveries of clean Russian oil via the northern route of the Druzhba pipeline to Poland and Germany are expected to start in the near future, Interfax news agency cited oil pipeline monopoly Transneft as saying.

Transneft also said that clean oil will be delivered via the pipeline to Slovakia on May 21-22 and on May 23-24 to Hungary. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt, editing by Louise Heavens)