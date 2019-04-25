Belarus offers Russia to reverse oil flows to get rid of contaminated oil

MINSK, April 25 (Reuters) - Belarus has made an offer to Russia to reverse oil flows on the Druzhba pipeline to get rid of contaminated oil and start pumping oil via an alternative route, Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Thursday.

Belneftekhim also said one of its refineries, Naftan, was now getting clean oil from Russia using the alternative route.

Poland and Germany have suspended imports of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, citing poor quality, triggering a rare crisis over supply from the world’s second-largest crude exporter.