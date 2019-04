MINSK, April 29 (Reuters) - Belarus state oil company Belneftekhim said it doubted that clean Russian oil would reach the country on Monday, five days after European refineries suspended imports because of contamination in the Druzhba pipeline.

Talks on Russian oil will continue in Moscow on Tuesday, Belneftekhim added. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by David Goodman)