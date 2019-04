MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Clean Russian oil is expected to reach the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus on May 2-3, Russia’s energy ministry said in a statement on Monday evening.

The quality of oil coming to the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga is seen back to normal on May 7, it added. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)