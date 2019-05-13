Hungary's MOL receives Russian oil via Druzhba pipeline on test basis - sources

MOSCOW/LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian energy company MOL has started to receive Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline on a test basis at its Hungarian facility, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

Hungary was one of a number of countries that halted oil imports via the pipeline late last month after finding contaminants that can damage refinery equipment.

One of the sources said organic chloride content in the supplies is still above allowed levels of maximum norm of 10 parts per million.

MOL plans to test refining equipment with test supplies for now and hopes to restart regular Druzhba intakes from May 17, the sources added. MOL did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment. (Reporting by Olga Yagova, Gleb Gorodyankin in MOSCOW, Julia Payne in LONDON and Marton Dunai in BUDAPEST; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jan Harvey)