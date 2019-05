MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that he expected the contaminated oil quality to improve in the second half of this month.

Novak also told a televised government meeting that he expected clean oil to reach the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga on May 8, a delay of one day compared with previous plans. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrey Kuzmin and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)