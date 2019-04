MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the issue of the contaminated Russian oil supplied via Druzhba pipeline with Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin and Tokarev will also talk about the state oil pipeline operator’s 2018 results, Peskov told reporters. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, editing by Louise Heavens)