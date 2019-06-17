Urals crude oil exports via Russia's Baltic Ust-Luga port seen falling -schedule

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Exports of Urals crude oil via Russia’s Baltic port of Ust-luga port are set to fall to 2.8 million tonnes for July-September compared with a quota of 9 million tonnes issued for April-June, according to a quarterly schedule seen by Reuters.

Exports of Urals crude oil via Russia’s Baltic Primorsk port are seen rising to 13.1 million tonnes in the third quarter from 10.8 million tonnes in the second quarter, according to the document, signed by Russia’s Energy Ministry.

Overall Urals exports from Russia’s Baltic ports are set to decline by 21 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the second quarter on a daily basis, Reuters calculations showed. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)