MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said in a statement that Russia, Belarus, Poland and Ukraine agreed on measures to solve the issue with contaminated Russian oil at talks held in Minsk on Friday.

He said Russia will deliver clean Russian oil to the border with Belarus by April 29 and fully restore oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline within two weeks. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by David Evans)